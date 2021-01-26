The Crystal Community Ski Club hosted an invitational at Crystal Mountain over the weekend, with several local racers earning strong finishes against teams from Bellaire, Cadillac and Traverse City.
Grand Haven’s Annika Risko dominated both the slalom and giant slalom, winning both events in the under-16 girls group. Her younger sisters Malia and Kaia had top-10 finishes in the under-12 and under-10 groups respectively.
