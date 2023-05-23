DSC_0712.JPG

Tents from different branches of the armed services were on display at Sunday's races at Grand Haven High School, as the annual Armed Services Marathon was held.

 Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Sunday's Armed Services Marathon went off without a hitch at Grand Haven High School, as cool temperatures and light wind made for smooth running of the event's 5K, half-marathon and marathon races.

In total, 2023's event surpassed the 400-runner mark, a sizable jump from last year's event. Event organizer Ron Knoll was most surprised by the participation increase in both longer races.

You can email Kyle at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

 

