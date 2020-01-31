GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The trio of Jolee Houle, Molly Long and Zoe Spoelman propelled Grand Haven to a win over a Jenison team that came into Friday night 8-4.
“Coming off of a couple big losses, this was important for us to turn around and get going in the second half of the season,” Houle said. “We just believed in each other. It’s been hard, but we’ve never been a team to get down on each other. We just had to come out with more confidence and get our other guards to score. Our posts ended up stepping up and everything was clicking tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.