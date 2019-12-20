GRAND HAVEN TWP. — 10 points off the bench in Jolee Houle’s season debut bolstered the Grand Haven past Spring Lake on Friday night, as a strong start led to a 46-26 victory.
A balanced scoring effort helped the Bucs, as 10 different players ended up on the scoresheet.
“It’s a big game, and I was proud of how we came out and executed,” Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “We turned them over a little bit, and we got up, so they had to play catch-up.”
A half-court trap defense from the Bucs forced Spring Lake into turnovers, as Grand Haven finished the night with 13 steals. Easy baskets on the fast break had the Bucs up 17-3 after the opening quarter, and Grand Haven played with confidence the whole night.
“We’ve run that trap in the past, but we hadn’t practiced it too much,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “I was happy with how we executed that. Every time we step on the court, we’ve been getting better and we started four sophomores and a junior tonight. We shared the ball really well tonight.”
Houle had been sidelined to start the year with a tendon injury, but checked in midway through the first quarter. After missing her first three attempts, she scored the final five points of the opening quarter and directed the offense in the first half.
“I just needed to keep shooting,” Houle said of her start. The senior finished 4-of-9 from the field with a pair of assists and three rebounds. “That didn’t bother me at all, and the coaches told me to keep shooting. It felt great getting back out there, you learn a lot from watching but it was definitely awesome to be playing again.”
On the other end, Spring Lake struggled with finding clear opportunities to make shots, and the Bucs’ ball movement on offense overwhelmed the Lakers.
“We had a great week of practice,” Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde said. “When we get put in the fire, it’ll burn you up or harden you. Credit to Grand Haven for putting pressure on us, but after halftime we kept at it.”
Both teams couldn't convert a handful of chances in the second quarter, and the teams went into halftime with the Bucs ahead 28-6.
Abbi Perkins scored three straight Spring Lake baskets as part of a second-half improvement, but Houle's 3-pointer with 2:50 to play in the third pushed the lead back to 19 and the game out of reach.
“She’s had to sit these last couple weeks, but getting her back on the court brings so much,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer added. “It was nice of her, but we got a lot of contributions from everywhere. Jalen Greene was on the floor, won us a couple of jump balls and deserved the game ball.”
A strong fourth quarter from Spring Lake did make for better optics after trailing by as much as 25, but a pair of fourth-quarter baskets from Greene were the cherry on top of the Bucs' night.
“I was just happy, it’s an emotional night with Bucs’ Pride,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “It’s a special game and it’s a good way to go into [winter] break.”
Perkins led Spring Lake with 12 points, while sophomore Meah Bajt added five points. The loss moves Spring Lake to 1-4, while Grand Haven moves to 3-1.
