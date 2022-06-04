FP Baseball 1

Fruitport baseball was crowned district champions on Saturday, defeating Muskegon Oakridge in the semifinal, 3-0, and Spring Lake in the final, 12-3. It's the Trojans' first district title since 2014.

 courtesy photo

Right out of the playoff gates, redemption was on the mind of Fruitport baseball.

Falling to the hands of Muskegon Oakridge in last year’s district final, the Trojans drew the Eagles in the semifinal – and they took matters into their own hands.

