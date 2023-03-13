A tough shooting night in the paint consigned Fruitport Calvary Christian to the end of their season on Monday night, falling 51-40 to Lansing Christian in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Calvary led in the early stages, but the Pilgrims finished the first half on a 17-8 run to grab a 25-19 lead. Gabe VanBaale had a team-high 13 points, while Bradley Richards was held to 11 points while grabbing 17 rebounds.
