SPRING LAKE TWP. – The first eight minutes of Saturday afternoon’s boys basketball game had heavy precipitation.
Not in the form of water, but rather the nylon ripping from shots behind the arc.
In laymen’s terms, it was raining 3s inside Spring Lake High School’s gymnasium – not one, not two, not three, not four, but a combined nine trifectas from both Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian.
In fact, for a stretch, the only way either team found the scoring column was the 3-pointer for seven straight possessions.
It was the Lakers, though, that never cooled off. Their 16-2 spurt before halftime – including a dazzling 11 of Porter Saunders’ 21 points – was the catalyst in taking firm control en route to a 73-39 victory.
In a game where the expected production would come from both teams’ stars in Spring Lake’s Kaden George and WMC’s Owen Varnado, it was Saunders and Derrick Paggeot that displayed some of their best basketball of the season.
Paggeot’s put back with less than 30 seconds left in the first gave the Lakers a lead they would never surrender. It was part of a dominance inside after not only he, but several others were battling with illness this week.
How was he able to assert himself? Just being around the game of basketball, of course.
“I was able to find open spaces and rely on my instincts,” Paggeot said. He finished with 15 points and three rebounds. “My teammates did a great job of trusting me in situations where I could score.”
There were other things that came in handy as well – Laker coach Bill Core’s switch to a 2-3 zone and crisp, clean ball movement. And a season-high 11 made 3-pointers certainly helped, too.
“I’m not sure if we were a little more relaxed because it’s a non-conference game but we were able to swing the ball around and get some good looks,” Core said. “Confidence is contagious.”
Indeed it was, as the Lakers extended their lead in the second half on an 18-3 run – highlighted by 3-pointers by Paggeot, Saunders and Jackson Core – to put themselves firmly in the drivers seat.
To add some fireworks, Paggeot collected seven points in the fourth – the finale a strong right handed high arcing hook shot in the paint.
“We’ve all played with each other a long time and know how each other play,” Paggeot said. “We make each other better in practice and that prepared me for a game like tonight.”
While the Lakers cruised, the play of other Warriors like Sam Liggett will and their proven ability to be lethal in transition, will certainly be vital tools as the season winds down.
“For a while we were moving the ball quickly and it kept them off balance,” Liggett said. He finished with a team-high 17 points. “We were able to get good shots, but when we started to hold the ball a little, that gave them the opportunity to get set and trap us.”
And, on the second night of a back-to-back – especially one where the Warriors won in thrilling fashion on a Varnado buzzer-beater – it’s a battle to get a group prepared to play 32 minutes.
“The guys are emotional, right?” Warrior coach Kurt Gruppen said. “You turn around and have to play on Saturday and that’s really hard to do.”
“They did a good job of loading up on Owen and he wasn’t able to get to the rim like he normally does.”
Varnado, who broke his collarbone in the preseason, has been coming into his own of late, but was kept in check on Saturday. And admittedly, he’s still trying to smoothen things out in the midst of his senior season.
“We’re trying to figure out where exactly we like our shot proportions,” he said. “But we’ll get there and I always trust my guys to make the shots at the end of the day.”
George collected 14 points, Core added nine on three triples with five assists and Sam VanderHeide chipped in with six rebounds and three assists. The Warriors’ Jared Olsen had 11 points, Varnado added six and Sam Sipe collected three.
Spring Lake (7-6, 4-4 OK Red) has now won two straight after dropping three of four and will travel to Allendale on Wednesday, while WMC (3-8, 3-3 Lakes 8) hosts Muskegon Oakridge on Tuesday.
