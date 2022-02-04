FRUITPORT – Spring Lake’s student section may have taken a page out of the in-state rivalry of Michigan, Michigan State.
And specifically, they used former Michigan running back Mike Hart’s famous referment to Michigan State as “little brother”. The Laker student section, though, tweaked it a little.
The chants were echoed off Fruitport’s gymnasium walls early and often in the fourth quarter.
‘Little sister!’ Followed by a sequence of rhythmic claps.
The local rivalry has certainly swayed the Lakers’ way over the past decade. On Friday night, even short-handed, it was Spring Lake’s second quarter defense and Kaden George’s third quarter flurry that notched another victory over the Trojans, 50-38.
An 11-0 sprint to start the second quarter, led by the Lakers’ trusty 1-3-1 defense – which held the Trojans to a cold 1-of-17 shooting – was a key sequence to give them a 10-point cushion at the half, 23-13.
“We knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy and they always do,” George said. He led all scorers with 25 points. “We just had to pick apart their zone and get our players in good spots to succeed.”
While George has morphed his game in to being the primary playmaker, he displayed just how lethal he is when his jumper is cooking. His 10-point splash started with back-to-back 3-pointers that were nothing but string music – forcing the Trojans into a timeout – and captivating George and his fellow teammates. That was followed up by a euro step layup over Paschal Jolman that included a stare down and a slow trot down the floor.
“He’s come a long way and he’s a special threat offensively and a tough matchup,” Laker coach Bill Core said. “He can create his own shot and score from every level on all sorts of different angles.”
“You could kind of tell coming off the release that it looked pretty good,” Fruitport coach Steve Erny added. “That was kind of the nail in the coffin.”
But on a night where Fruitport has arguably it’s largest student section of the year, they weren’t going to go away quietly. Down as many as 19 points, the Trojans chipped away – specifically with under two minutes in regulation.
“We haven’t had a crowd like this ever before,” Andre Spyke said. “There’s hundreds of people and I was pretty nervous. But it definitely helps and it changes your mindset.”
A trio of triples by Gavin Reames and Bode Anspach and a handful of steals cut the deficit to 46-36, followed by a Andrew Spyke driving layup to get within eight with just over a minute remaining.
There was just not enough time left on the clock to complete the comeback.
“They (Spring Lake) hit their free throws down the stretch but I was happy for our guys to cut into that lead,” Erny said.
And after their first conference win against Allendale last week, there’s optimism brewing in the Trojans’ program.
“The mentality stuff is something that we work on everyday,” Anspach said. “The streaks that we go on when we get it going, that helps a lot.”
The Lakers were also paced by Porter Saunders’ 11 points and nine rebounds, Eli Morrison’s five points and eight rebounds and Jackson Core added five points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Anspach led Fruitport with eight points, while five others recorded six points.
Spring Lake (6-6 overall, 4-4 OK Blue) will look to host Western Michigan Christian Saturday and Fruitport (5-8 overall, 1-7 OK Blue) travels to Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday.
