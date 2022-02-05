FRUITPORT – The case is out by now, Spring Lake girls basketball is fueled by their backcourt.
Performances like Friday are reasons why the OK Blue should look beyond Jennifer Judge, Meah Bajt and Co.
In a rivalry game, the Lakers unveiled nearly their entire roster and caught fire from beyond the arc ¬– nailing seven 3-pointers – to fly by Fruitport, 60-17.
It was Spring Lake’s 24-point second quarter outburst that gave them separation – including four 3-pointers by four different players – as the basket continued to balloon beyond the halftime buzzer.
“We’ll take those days because they don’t happen very often,” Laker coach Rich Hyde said. “We tend to get more right at the rim but tonight was good because we got a lot of kick outs and developed a nice rhythm. We had six different people hit a three tonight, so it wasn’t like you could key on anybody.”
Judge’s first quarter 3-pointer saw nothing but the bottom, but the Trojans came right back with a 3 of their own by Ash Olson to make it 5-5 midway through. An 8-0 Laker surge gave them a little breathing room entering the second – that’s when they clamped down on defense to get easy transition hoops.
And of course, it was the raining of triples – first by Ella Andree, then Brooke Bolthouse, then Judge and finally, Peyton Parsons with under a minute before halftime that gave them a 37-11 advantage.
Usually with the second unit, it was Parsons that was just elated to see everyone get involved.
“I just try to push everybody and hype up the bench,” the senior guard said. She finished with six points. “Everyone has something to contribute and we don’t have a weak link on this team.”
And those contributions were nearly everywhere. Junior Sara Spooner swished a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and junior Lauren Cavalier got in the scoring column with a free throw.
“We all work hard together and it feels good to get out there and contribute,” Cavalier said. She handled most of the point guard duties in the final eight minutes. “We all put in 100 percent effort no matter how many minutes we get, so we just go out there and do the best we can.”
It was a well-rounded performance with team defense, unselfish play and balanced scoring – all things that get a team clicking, especially in a conference game.
“It’s nice to have all the girls engaged and we really did a nice job top to bottom,” Hyde said. “It’s nice that the other kids can get opportunities and take care of business like tonight.”
While Fruitport has struggled to find rhythm offensively this season, coach Bob German can see the day-to-day progress coming together.
“We just remain positive because I see the difference in practice,” German said. “We’re shooting lights out in practice, it’s just not transferring over into games. It’s like a light switch goes off and we can’t make a shot.”
“We’ve had a number of good looks that just won’t fall. But I know it will turn for us.”
Ash Olson led Fruitport with nine points, while Spring Lake was paced by Andree's 12 points, three assists and two steals. Ten Lakers recorded a basket, including Judge's eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Bolthouse and Alexa Carter each chipped in eight points.
Spring Lake will host Western Michigan Christian on Saturday, while Fruitport will host Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.