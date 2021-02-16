SPRING LAKE TWP. — Spring Lake had its moments in their home opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic.
A 12-0 run to end the third quarter was their biggest bright spot, brought about by Reid Colquitt and Hunter Throop off the bench. However, it came on the heels of a long scoreless stretch, and could only cut the Falcon lead down to three points.
From there, a tight fourth quarter just bounced West Catholic's way, as the Falcons won 57-48.
"We were on our heels a little bit in the third," coach Bill Core said. "They really worked Sam Sheridan hard, and that run from Reid and Hunter really just saved us from getting blown out. This one stings a little bit, only because it's one we had a really good chance to win."
Both Colquitt and Throop led the Laker offense with 10 points apiece on a night where the Spring Lake starting group had trouble getting much going on the offensive end.
"We're still not hitting the perimeter shot like we thought we might," Core said. "The finishing wasn't great, we had a couple mix-ups on the defensive end. But we know we're a process right now."
The third quarter's wild swings aside, the game was fairly even on the whole. Spring Lake had led by as much as five points in the second quarter following a Sam Sheridan turnaround jumper and a Throop layup with 2:51 left in the half, but the Lakers finished the half scoreless while West Catholic moved into a 26-24 lead.
"It seemed like the basket had a lid on it at some points for us," Core said. "We've just got to find ways to get Sam and Kaden [George] going, we got to the free-throw line a little better tonight and did some things better, but we had had eight or nine different guys scoring tonight."
West Catholic continued on what turned into a 22-0 run stretching across the half, as the Lakers' offensive struggles bled over onto the defensive end. Spring Lake ended up out-rebounding the Falcons, but West Catholic had a handful of putback layups in the second half that stunted Laker momentum.
The lead grew to as much as 15 before the Laker bench got involved. Throop broke the drought with a pair of free throws before finding Colquitt for a layup. After hitting a jumper from the free-throw line, a smart pass from Kaden George found Throop for another layup to cut the West Catholic lead to five points.
"I was just finding the right holes in the defense," Throop said. "The guards did a nice job passing the ball and it just kind of worked out."
Porter Saunders made his first varsity start and found a cutting Colquitt for a layup before Sheridan tapped a rebound for Colquitt to add another easy layup with two seconds left in the third quarter, leaving the Lakers down by just three entering the fourth.
"At that point, we felt like we were winning," Throop said. "We were playing well, it just got away from us a little bit [in the fourth]."
In the final minutes, the teams traded baskets as Spring Lake struggled to stick with junior Michael Morris. Morris led all scorers with 14 points and used both height and athleticism to get to the rim and frustrate the Laker defense.
More good vision from George led to a Throop layup, and the junior added free throws after an offensive rebound to make it 49-46 West Catholic with two and a half minutes left. However, an open 3-pointer from Travis Zdanowski on the next possession meant the Lakers couldn't catch back up.
"We still have some things to improve on," Colquitt said. "There are spots where we're looking good, but defense is probably the No. 1 thing for us right now to work on."
Jackson Core had a team-high seven rebounds, with George adding nine points and Sheridan scoring six while facing heavy pressure from the Falcon defense. The Lakers face a long road trip to Hamilton on Friday night, with two days of practice to sharpen up and recover from their 0-2 start.
