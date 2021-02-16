Scores and more from Tuesday's local basketball action:
Grand Haven
Girls basketball: The Buccaneers hosted Jenison on Tuesday, dropping their second game of the season by losing 54-37. Molly Long led the Bucs with 10 points, with Zoe Spoelman adding eight points and seven rebounds.
It was another game where Grand Haven had difficulties against a full-court press, with 18 turnovers, but it was a runaway second quarter that spelled trouble.
"We played well in spurts, but the second quarter killed us," coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "It's only the second game, but there are things we can celebrate and things we know we can get better with."
Avery Keefe added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds for Grand Haven, who has a busy stretch ahead with home games against Rockford on Friday and Caledonia on Saturday. Alyssa Hatzel had the Bucs' only 3-pointer on a night where they shot just 1 of 16 from long range.
"There's no time for us to have a pity party for ourselves," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "A lot of these teams in the Red are senior-dominant, we just have to keep improving and be tougher."
Spring Lake
Girls basketball: The Lakers got their toughest road trip of the season taken care of on Tuesday, with a daunting matchup at O-K Blue contenders Grand Rapids West Catholic. Spring Lake hung in early but let the margin slip away in the late stages on their way to a 66-26 loss.
Jennifer Judge led the Lakers in scoring with 13 points, but 31 turnovers and a tough night of shooting made life difficult for Spring Lake against one of the best teams in the state.
"They're 40 points ahead of the next tier of our league," coach Rich Hyde said. "We're going to be fine, they're a team with state championship aspirations. We just didn't make our shots and got a couple bad breaks. Our intensity was good, they're just at a different level right now."
The 1-1 Lakers will host Hamilton on Friday night.
Boys basketball: The Lakers' junior varsity team won 42-36 against the Falcons, with Derrick Paggeot and Wren Dephouse both scoring nine points as a team high. The freshman team won 57-45 thanks to four players in double figures, moving them to 2-0 after a win at Coopersville on Friday night.
Western Michigan Christian
Boys basketball: WMC picked up a comfortable home win against Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday, using a dominant first half to win 68-37. Brekken Fairfield had a strong 25 points and seven rebounds with Owen Varnado missing a second straight contest, while Sam Liggett added 14 points.
Tonight was a great team effort," coach Kurt Gruppen said. "We were able to get really good shots from the 3-point line early in the game. Brekken Fairfield had a huge night with 25 points and he was relentless on the glass battling for rebounds. The team did a great job of executing what we have been working on in practice."
The Warriors will host Manistee on Friday in their second meeting in as many weeks.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Boys basketball: Despite trailing by just a point at the half, the Eagles could not match that performance in the second half in a 75-48 loss to Kentwood Grand River Prep.
"I'm pleased with how the boys battled in the first half, we'll have to see what happened in that third quarter," said Calvary coach Brad Richards.
Calvary Christian was led by Bradley Richards with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Ethan Cammenga added 10 rebounds and Braden Swanson dished five assists.
