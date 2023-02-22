Snow during the morning will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times during the afternoon. Becoming windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
Spring Lake outscored Fruitport 21-0 in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 62-18 victory.
The Lakers led just 6-4 after what coach Rich Hyde called a “sluggish” shooting first quarter. Spring Lake picked up the scoring as the game went on, thanks to Ella Andree’s 15 points, three steals and two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.