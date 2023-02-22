Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with sleet and freezing rain at times during the afternoon. Becoming windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.