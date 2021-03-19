Grand Haven freshman Jagger Segroves hit the shot of a lifetime during a home basketball game against Rockford on March 11.
The Buccaneers lost the game by three points, despite Jagger's 22 points. None of those were more impressive than the three-quarters court shot Jagger hit to end the first half.
Check out a video of the shot below:
