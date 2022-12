Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with evening rain...then a mix of rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.