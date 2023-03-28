Grand Haven High School introduced Andrew Biedenbender as the Buccaneers' new varsity head football coach.
Biedenbender takes over for Mike Farley, who stepped down after leading the Bucs the past three seasons.
Biedenbender served as associate head coach at West Ottawa High School since 2021. He was the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and was the head of fundraising and alumni relations for the Panthers.
Prior to that, Biedenbender served as associate head coach at Mt. Pleasant High School from 2015-2021, and was an assistant coach at Owosso High School from 2014-15.
He played football collegiately at Grand Valley State University from 2008-2011, where he was an all-GLIAC honorable mention and a three-time GLIAC all-academic honoree.
"The main thing that excited me about this is the sense of community," Biedenbender said. "I was at West Ottawa the last couple years, and being around, seeing that community involvement, reminded me of where I grew up in Mount Pleasant.
"I see a lot of potential, a lot of things that can be done there. I think Grand Haven is a place that can win, and a place that has support that's needed to be a winning program."
“We are very excited to announce that Grand Haven Area Public Schools has found our next head football coach in Andrew Biedenbender," added GHHS athletic director Scott Robertson. "Coach Biedenbender comes to lead the Buccaneer program from conference rival West Ottawa. He is well-versed in the OK Red and is more than prepared to guide the Bucs to a level of competitiveness not witnessed in recent years.
"His history with highly successful programs and his experience with the championship culture — he played at Grand Valley State University — will be a refreshing road map for where the program needs to go. We are thrilled to welcome coach Biedenbender and very much looking forward to where he will lead our football program.”
West Ottawa's varsity football program went winless in 2019-21; the Panthers turned things around in 2022, posting a 4-5 record, including a 35-14 victory over Grand Haven.
Biedenbender said he'll meet the team once the district returns from spring break next week.
"I'll obviously finish my teaching role at West Ottawa, but I'd like to get in the weight room with them, utilize that 4-on-1 time, get to know the kids," he said. "There's only 147 days until our first game, and we need to take advantage of every minute we have to get prepared to go against Reeths-Puffer."
