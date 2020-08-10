Longtime sports personality Dan Patrick reported during his radio show Monday morning that the Big Ten has voted.
There won't be a college football season this fall.
Patrick said a source told him that the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their seasons on Tuesday. He said he learned the Big 12 and ACC are "on the fence," and that the SEC is trying to get the other teams to join them for a season this fall.
According to Patrick's source, the Big Ten presidents voted, 12-2, to not play this fall. Patrick said only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play.
Hence, according to this reporting, Michigan president Mark Schlissel and Michigan State president Samuel Stanley voted to not play football this fall.
DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.