The Grand River Sailing Club continued its Bluffton Bay Sails regatta last week, running the second of its four races as the summer continues.
Frank Lloyd Starboard jumped into the season lead of the Spinnaker fleet with a race victory, finishing ahead of the Monkey Wrench and Meistari, who occupy the next two places. Stingray, Surface Tension and Phoenix occupied the other three places.
In the Main & Jib Fleet, the Avanti continued its lead in the series with a race win, with Job Site and Baneberry next-best. Those three occupy the top three in the season standings, with Little Lady and Peggy Dash II in fourth and fifth.
Their third race took place Wednesday evening.
