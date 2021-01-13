Grand Haven senior Michael MacDonald and his team will be able to start practicing on Saturday and start competition this month – but the start for other contact sports won't come until the start of February.
After Wednesday's update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the official start date for a handful of winter sports was pushed back yet again by two weeks.
Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, competitive cheer and hockey will be able to begin non-contact practices on Jan. 16 after the updated health order made by the MDHHS, with first competitions taking place on Feb. 1. The MHSAA will push back state tournament dates for both sports as a result, with updated schedules to come later in the week.
