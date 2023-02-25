Zach Schlepp hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the host Lakers of Spring Lake overcame a fierce challenge from Allendale on Friday night, winning 67-57.
Allendale entered the contest with just two wins on the season, but the Falcons raced to a 17-point halftime lead, thanks to 10 first-half 3-pointers.
