DSC_0115.JPG

Spring Lake’s Zach Schlepp, shown here against Holland Christian, hit a 3-pointer to force overtime Friday, helping the Lakers come out on top against Allendale. 

 Tribune file photo / Aaron Petersen

Zach Schlepp hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the host Lakers of Spring Lake overcame a fierce challenge from Allendale on Friday night, winning 67-57.

Allendale entered the contest with just two wins on the season, but the Falcons raced to a 17-point halftime lead, thanks to 10 first-half 3-pointers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.