The MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that football would move its season to the spring.
Citing feedback from the governor's office, as well as state health department officials and schools, the state decided there was "too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to safely play football this fall."
Workouts for players and coaches appear to still be allowed, with ideas on a spring format and dates still to come.
Other fall sports are still moving forward for the moment. Competitions in golf, tennis and cross country have been given the green light and will start on Aug. 19 for girls golf and boys tennis and Aug. 21 for cross country. All three sports will see its participation in large-scale tournaments limited by MHSAA rules.
Decisions on boys soccer, girls swim and dive, and volleyball are still forthcoming. The MHSAA's Representative Council – its decision-making body – will meet next Wednesday to determine schedules for those sports.
