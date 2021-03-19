Grand Haven's girls basketball team started slowly and couldn't keep up with the state's No. 8 team in Division 1, dropping a 64-35 contest at East Kentwood.
Zoe Spoelman finished with eight points and four blocks, while Taya Andrzejewski came off the bench to score a season-best seven points. Avery Keefe had a team-high eight rebounds to go with her five-point night.
