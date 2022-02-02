ZEELAND — If there was a player Grand Haven didn't want missing from the lineup, chances are it'd be senior Molly Long.
The forward is the team's leading scorer and rebounder, and her calm demeanor tends to keep her team composed.
Instead, a first-half stalemate with Zeeland West gave way to a disorganized defeat, as the Buccaneers couldn't keep pace with the Dux in a 49-36 defeat.
"We just didn't play with any urgency," coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "In spurts we did, but we hung our heads after letting up points out of halftime, it just felt a little out of control."
Asked to pick up the scoring load, Zoe Spoelman finished with 12 points and six rebounds, but once the Dux snatched a lead in the third quarter, the Bucs found themselves out of sorts at both ends of the floor.
"It's hard, Molly being our leading scorer it was tough for us to get going," freshman Gillian Sorrelle said. "It didn't help that we came out flat."
There were bright spots – Emersen Berndt scored six points in eight minutes off the bench. The sophomore transfer played just two quarters after playing in three during the junior varsity game, and the MHSAA kept its five-quarter rule from last year's season.
Sorrelle is also working her way back into the rotation after returning from an ankle injury, and added six points, four boards and three assists.
"There are nights where I've had to take myself out as a precaution," Sorrelle said. She played 15 minutes on Tuesday. "Now it's about getting strength back in my legs, and it's tough but I'm focused on doing my best for the team."
The game was tied at 15 heading to halftime, with the Bucs arguably in the ascendancy. Baskets from Berndt and Caydee Constant wrestled the lead away after the Bucs trailed 6-4 in the first eight minutes.
"Caydee came to play tonight," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "She was attacking the basket and finishing well, and Emersen did some good things as well."
Unfortunately, the Bucs' start to the second half looked a lot like their start in the first quarter. Outside of a Heidi Berkey floater, Grand Haven was held scoreless for the first four minutes of the half, and the Dux offense went to work.
Four baskets in two minutes created separation, and the Buccaneer offense tried to be patient, but found clear scoring opportunities at a premium.
"Molly brings a lot of experience and composure, but we had a lot of unforced turnovers," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said – the Bucs finished with 15 on the night.
A contested 3-pointer from Alyssa Hatzel at the third-quarter buzzer gave the Bucs some life, and Constant drove for a layup and free throw to start the fourth quarter. That drew Grand Haven within a possession at 32-29, but a Lindy Gulker layup and free throw at the other end cut dreams of a comeback short before they got started.
An 10-4 run in the final two minutes added some gloss to the scoreline, but Tuesday was a game the Bucs will want to move on from quickly.
"It does feel like a little bit of a step backwards," Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "We'll get back to work, and now we get a chance to beat everybody the second time around."
A home contest with Hudsonville awaits the 7-6 Bucs on Friday – the Eagles have shaken off their two early losses to run undefeated through the OK Red. Tipoff comes after the boys game, around 7:30 p.m.
