Gillian Sorrelle's 11 points drove Grand Haven girls basketball to their first victory of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they knocked off Ludington 34-21 at home.
"We were still a little tired from Friday night, and there's still work to do, but that's probably the tallest team we'll see all year," coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. "Kendall Woiteshek and Heidi Berkey did a great job, they started two 6-foot-3 girls and we held them pretty well."
