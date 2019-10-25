GRAND RAPIDS - The Grand Haven Buccaneers football team won their fourth straight game after beating Grand Rapids Union 37-6 Friday night. With the win, the Bucs finish out the regular season at 5-4 and give themselves a shot at making the playoffs.
“When we played Rockford we played them super tough and kind of turned the corner I felt,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson. “We knew that the only thing that we could control is what was in front of us. We did it one game at a time. I’m so proud of them for making this run of four games in a row to give us this opportunity and be in this conversation. We are just going to pray that we get enough points to be in.”
The Bucs jumped on Union early, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Owen Krizan began the scoring with his 13-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. Three minutes later, Connor Worthington worked through traffic on fourth down and found his way into the end zone to make the lead 14-0. Three minutes after that, Krizan received the handoff and ran the ball in for his second touchdown of the quarter.
After their fast start Grand Haven took their foot off the gas and gave the teams backups a chance to get in and get some reps. Before that happened though, Austin Broemer scored on a 25-yard run to give the Bucs a 28-0 lead. Before the half ended, Worthington sacked the Union quarterback for a safety and on the ensuing offensive drive Brian Nicholson ran the ball in to for Grand Haven to increase the lead to 37-0 at halftime.
The only scoring done in the second half was by Union. In the third quarter, the Union quarterback took the snap and broke a few tackles en route to a 74-yard touchdown. The Red Hawks went for two and did not convert bringing the game to its final score.
The Bucs did not complete a pass only attempted three, gaining all 226 of their yards on the ground. Krizan and Broemer were the rushing leaders for the Bucs. Krizan had four attempts for 68 yards and Broemer had three for 68.
The MHSAA playoff selection show airs Sunday night at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Detroit. It is then that the Bucs will find out if they make the playoffs. If Grand Haven makes the playoffs it will be the first time since 2011.
“Our biggest nemesis is going to be special teams play, we’ve got to get better on special teams play no question. We’ve been making those improvements and that’s good,” Nelson said. “Discipline is good on defense. We’re playing really good defense right now. Offense has been clicking and tonight we were able to not play some kids that are banged up. I think this is a great week for us to get healthy and be at full strength going into next week.”
Krizan feels great about what his team was able to do and how they will fare if they make the playoffs.
“It’s awesome. I’ve always dreamed about this, this is what we wanted. I’ve always wanted to see if we could get Grand Haven back to a powerhouse and at least get our name recognized again. Once we’re in, I know no one wants to play us. We are a team to be feared I know that. We are pretty hot right now, we’re rolling,” Krizan said.
