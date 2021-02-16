Grand Haven's bowling team was the lone varsity sport in action on Monday, as they took care of business at home against Jenison by sweeping both the boys and girls matches.
After tying their first team Baker game with the Wildcats at 189, the second game would go a long way in determining the winner. It came down to the final frame, where Buccaneer senior Collin Prokopec had a perfect three strikes to finish the game and win 188-184.
"It was a much closer match than the final point totals indicate," boys coach John Prokopec said.
In the individual games, Micah Yager had games of 215 and 245 to lead the way, with Prokopec adding in games of 202 and 217. It led to a 12-pin lead after the first game and a 106-pin blowout in the second game, with Brantley Wicks adding games of 210 and 197 for the Bucs, who won the match 24-6.
The girls team was again led by seniors Alexis Morgan and Alexis Thompson on their way to a 26-4 win. The Bucs were comfortable winners in the Baker games with scores of 158 and 154, and Morgan had games of 173 and 169 to lead the team.
Thompson pitched in with games of 155 and 165, with Lauren Elias adding a 150 game and Savannah Hitsman rolling a 134.
The Bucs traveled to Zeeland on Tuesday for a match that ended after press time; their next action is a trip to Fairlanes to face Grandville on Wednesday afternoon before a conference mid-season tournament on Saturday.
