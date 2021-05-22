Grand Haven junior Garret Barry pumps his fist towards the crowd after a goal scored in the second half of Friday's regional semifinal game against Division 1 No. 2 ranked Rockford. The Bucs went on to edge the Rams, 9-7, en route to becoming runner up at the tournament.
Grand Haven water polo senior Thomas MacDonald celebrates after a Bucs goal in the first half of Friday's regional semifinal game against Rockford. It was the first time the MacDonald brothers had beaten the Rams in their career, as Thomas recorded a hat trick in the game.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Grand Haven water polo junior Garret Barry rifles a shot in Friday's regional semifinal game against Rockford.
The Grand Haven boys water polo team earned runner up at the regional tournament held at East Kentwood High School this week.
KENTWOOD — Once Grand Haven boys water polo senior brothers Thomas and Michael MacDonald heard that they’d get another shot to take down a familiar foe in Friday’s regional semifinal game at East Kentwood High School, it’s safe to say they started licking their chops.
That team just so happened to be OK Red conference rival and Division 1 No. 2-ranked Rockford.
