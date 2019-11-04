GRAND HAVEN — Nothing is a guarantee come playoff time. Grand Haven made sure there would be no upset on the cards in their district first-round match against Muskegon Mona Shores on Monday, defeating the Sailors in three sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.
“We did what we had to do to win,” Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said. “We have to honestly play much better here if we want to advance far.”
Part of Smaka’s consternation may have to do with the Bucs’ numbers of errors, as a cleaner performance would have made the scorelines even more lopsided.
All three sets contained slow starts for the Bucs. Peculiarly, they led 6-5 in each set but maintained healthy leads in the first two sets. In the first, Mackenzie Gross picked up two of her team-leading three aces to get the Bucs into the lead. Ultimately, errors kept the Sailors within striking distance. A handful of Ashley Slater kills closed out the first set at 25-19.
“Tonight was sloppy,” Smaka said. “There were moments of things that we did well but we didn’t side out very well, and we gave up way too many points at moments we shouldn’t have.”
Gross and Slater led the way in the attack for Grand Haven, as the two combined for 26 kills – 16 for Slater, 10 for Gross. Sarah Knoll was next-best with three.
“We were just a little inconsistent,” Gross said. “We started to wake up towards the end of the second set.”
“There were moments tonight where we relied on them,” Smaka said. “We’ve been working on being diverse, and our group has been persistent and resilient. We’ve shown we can be that even when things aren’t going our way. It would make our lives a whole lot easier if we clean some things up.”
There were still bright spots throughout the night for Grand Haven. Both Redder and Hallie Rittel served well for the Bucs, not necessarily racking up aces but instead making life difficult for Mona Shores’ passers.
“Hallie had a couple great defensive plays in the third set,” Smaka said. “We did a really good job with our communication. We were very mentally tough when it came to playing with a consistent energy.”
The second set was where the Bucs were their most consistent. At 11-9, Gross and Redder took care of business while Slater rested, and along with Knoll and Tessa Winkleman, the Bucs rattled off seven of the next 10 points to consolidate their lead. They’d go on to close the second set out at 25-14.
“We had more energy and urgency in that second set,” Redder said. “We played like we wanted to win. In that first set, we just weren’t awake yet. We just have to work at keeping the ball in play.”
“I think we just need to go into every game with that mindset where it could be our last,” Gross said. “Playoffs are an exciting time where you have to go fast all the time. Some players get jittery and in their heads a little bit, but once we get past that we can realize that we have a chance at going far.”
The third set was where the Sailors played some of their best volleyball, forcing Grand Haven into a handful of mistakes and benefitting from a few unforced errors as well. Despite jumping out to a 9-7 lead, the Sailors were pegged back by a crucial Winkleman block as well as a Samanatha Boeve ace that tipped off the net cord and straight down. A pair of Rittel aces later, the Bucs were into a comfortable 16-11 lead. The sizable student section and home crowd pushed the Bucs the rest of the way.
“The crowd was great,” Smaka said. Boeve led the Bucs with 31 assists. “The student section was awesome and it was great that we got to play as many kids as we did tonight.”
“I loved it,” Gross said. “It was fun hearing cheers and having them get into the other team’s heads. It was a big factor for us, especially since we’re at home.”
The Bucs moved to 47-7 on the season and will host Muskegon at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a district semifinal. A win there would advance Grand Haven to a district final on a quick turnaround on Thursday.
