GRAND HAVEN – Offense was the name of the game in Tuesday night’s O-K Red matchup between Grand Haven and Hudsonville. The Buccaneers dropped the match 5-3 to the Eagles.
“I went back and told the boys I was very proud of them because they did not put their heads down.” Grand Haven head coach Nick Tejchema said. “It was a rough start, but we changed some things. We knew coming into this game with some changes we were making on the field and some formation things that were going on with our team. I told them to expect to make some mistakes and acclimating to that.”
The Eagles offense was strong in the first half jumping out to a three goal advantage with the third goal coming off of a corner kick with nine minutes and 55 seconds remaining in the half. The Eagles took advantage of Grand Haven goalie Jack Kurbuski’s aggressiveness on the first two goals, but the Buccaneers would soon respond with their first goal.
Junior Emarrean Banks was positioned behind the goalie when his teammate sent a pass into the box and the ball sailed over the outstretched hands of the goalie, giving Banks a wide open net and he headed it in. Banks’ goal with four minutes and 44 seconds left in the half made the score 3-1.
Grand Haven came out of half with the momentum and built on it with Banks finding teammate Max Jerovsek in the box for a goal with 35 minutes left in the game. The Eagles managed to respond quickly after an Eagle player kicked the ball high and when the Buccaneer goalie came out to make grab the ball he mistimed his jump and allowed Hudsonville a wide open net for a score, making the match 4-2.
The Bucs had opportunities all match, none of which came closer than Banks’ attempt to head in a second goal. The shot narrowly missed, hitting the crossbar and going out of play. The Eagles would score their fifth goal not long after that attempt as they found one of their forwards streaking down the field and he dribbled around a couple of Grand Haven defenders and kicked a laser past the goalie.
“We talked about how we have to finish those opportunities when we are in there final third and put those away. When we are in practice just cleaning up our touches, have that 110 percent effort during practice and put away those opportunities when we get free kicks and corner kicks.” Tejchema said.
The Buccaneers were not done fighting though, with 18 minutes remaining Brady McDonald found Jerovsek who found the back of the net for the second time in the match. Jerovsek’s second goal brought the game to 5-3 where the game would end.
Grand Haven looks to get back into the win column Thursday when they face another O-K Red opponent in Rockford.
