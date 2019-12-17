GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Grand Haven defense was dominant from the start in their 57-35 win over Godwin Heights.
“That’s exactly what we needed,” head coach Greg Immink said. “I thought we had the potential to be a pretty good defensive team this year. I like our length around the basket and tonight I thought we did an excellent job of protecting the paint. We really made it tough for them especially in the first quarter. I think that started to wear on them not only physically, but mentally.”
Grand Haven came out of the gates fast in quarter one. With smothering defense and a strong fast break attack, the Buccaneers jumped out to a 18-2 lead heading into the second quarter. The scoring was balanced with seven different players contributing to the cause. Owen Worthington scored four and Landon VanBeek and Harrison Sorelle each scored three.
Godwin Heights was able to get their offense going a little more in the second quarter. Their players found open shooters in the corners and they knocked down 3-pointers to try to get themselves back in the game. Although, the Wolverines outscored the Bucs 15-13 in the quarter they still went into halftime trailing 31-17.
The Buccaneer defense settled back in coming out of the locker room and only allowed four points to be scored. Adam Strom scored five of his eight points in the quarter. Sorelle and Nick Stump each scored four and Grand Haven went into the final quarter leading 46-21.
“I thought our guys did a great job of following their assignments today. We had some specific ideas that we wanted to try to accomplish. The credit goes to our guys on the floor for making those things look good.” Immink said.
LJ Barber, Luke Deater, Will McWatters and Jack Bewalda combined to score all of 11 Grand Haven’s points in the fourth quarter. Those 11 points secured the victory for the Buccaneers and brought the game to its final score.
Strom led the team with eight points. Worthington, VanBeek and Sorelle each scored seven. Stump scored six while seven other teammates contributed baskets to the winning effort.
“Offensively, I thought at times we moved the ball nicely. We worked the offense and were able to convert the way that we want to,” Immink said. “We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well tonight. That’s coming and I’m excited for that game where all of a sudden we are tossing a bunch of threes. The looks are there we just have to make them fall.”
The Bucs move on the play Spring Lake on Friday in a much anticipated rivalry matchup.
“Offensively, I think we’ve just got to get things to move a little more smoothly. I’m excited for Friday, it’s the big local rivalry here,” Immink said. “Students have been talking about it for quite awhile and people in the community have been talking about it. It’s a game where we are going to have a great crowd and kids are giving as good an effort as they will all season. It’s always fun as coach to watch your team play so hard.”
