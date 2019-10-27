GRAND HAVEN – For the first time since 2011 the Grand Haven Buccaneers football team will be playing postseason football. Grand Haven will be taking on a familiar foe in the Grandville Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs bested the Bucs back in week four 27-7 at Grand Haven. Grandville will be hosting Friday’s matchup. Grand Haven knows that discipline is important when facing the Bulldogs.
“We have to be disciplined defensively. They run the wing-t and we have to be disciplined, gap sound and tackle well,” head coach Joe Nelson said.
“They have some guys that can run and we have to make sure that we are doing our job on that side of the ball. I think more importantly we need to be able to move the ball and get first downs and have control of the game offensively. Last time we played them we didn’t have many yards on offense and we were struggling to keep the defense off the field.”
The Bucs were out gained 258-82 the last time these two teams played. Since then, Grand Haven has won four straight games and Grandville is coming off of a big 56-35 loss to Caledonia. Grand Haven defeated Caledonia 34-27 in week 7.
“Getting healthy and doing things right is our focus.,” Nelson said. “We’ve had some trouble with blocked kicks, bad snaps and breakdowns in gaps. It hasn’t been necessarily one thing repetitively. We just need to be consistent on our special teams so we can control field position. We want to make sure that we are focused in on special teams because it is such a huge part of the game.”
The winner of Friday’s game moves on to play the winner of Hudsonville and Traverse City West.
