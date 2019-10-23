ROCKFORD — An early barrage of goals dug Grand Haven into a hole they couldn't get out of in Wednesday’s regional semifinal loss. The Bucs fell to Okemos 7-4.
“Over and over this whole season we said those first 5 to 10 minutes are crucial,” Grand Haven coach Nick Tejchma said. “It just changes the intensity level at which you will play and it's a totally different mindset. We were prepared and did everything we talked about. Our boys did not give up, they kept fighting until the very last minute and we still popped some goals in at the very last minute which was good.”
Okemos came out and put pressure on the defense of Grand Haven immediately, putting a pair of shots on goal early in the match. The Buccaneer defense held up early on, but after Okemos scored the first goal it was a slippery slope.
“It seems like there was a different vibe compared to the last couple games of districts. During the first five minutes the intensity was a little low and once we got three goals scored on us we came to the realization that we weren’t playing to our full potential,” Grand Haven senior Jaden King said.
"That was a big motivator to step back up. During halftime we finally sorted out what we needed to do and we realized that if we didn’t get it together this was going to be the end of our season. We scored three goals in the second half and that’s something to be proud of.”
The first goal came with 34:54 remaining in the first half when Okemos’ Jack Guggemos beat Grand Haven goalie Jack Kurburksi. Over the next seven minutes Okemos added a pair of goals to increase their lead. With 30:33 left in the half Okemos scored when a Grand Haven player tried to help his goalie and kick the ball out of the box and it found the back of the net instead.
Then, Ty Usiak received a pass from a teammate and outran the Grand Haven defender to score the third Chiefs goal in under 15 minutes.
Grand Haven looked to have responded with their first goal in the 23rd minute when Jaden King got a pass from Gavin Jonker and beat the Chiefs goalie, but the goal was called off due to a foul called on Jonker. Instead in the 11th minute Grand Haven fouled a Okemos player in the box leading to a penalty kick. Kurburski guessed incorrectly on the kick and Okemos went up 4-0.
Less than a minute later Grand Haven responded. The Bucs got the ball into the box and Jonker gathered the rebound then beat the goalie with a shot off the bar. Seconds after the Bucs goal Usiak responded with his second goal of the match and brought the match to its halftime score of 5-1.
The Bucs came out in the second half and continued to fight, but they were unable to come all the way back. Okemos added two goals to their lead in the first 15 minutes of the second half. In the final 15, Max Jerovsek found the back of the net on a penalty kick, Jaden King beat the goalie for a goal and finally Jonker headed in a pass from a teammate on a free kick to bring the game to its final score.
“Character is important it’s something we have been talking about since the start of the season. Their motto for this year was whatever it takes,” Tejchma said about his team. “They’ve got such great chemistry and it showed from the seniors and all of their leadership and even the juniors and underclassmen. In the stats book it looks like we had an okay season, but our conference is tough and these boys did a good job. I’m proud of them.”
With it being his last Grand Haven soccer match, King reflected on the season and this team.
“I loved everyone on this team, I loved the coaches, I loved the vibe. Everyone was committed to giving their 100 percent, it wasn’t the result we wanted but it was a great season,” King said.
Gavin Jonker did not foul to have the score called back after passing to Jayden King. Jayden was off sides which led to the goal being called back.
