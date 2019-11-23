HOLLAND — Grand Haven’s season came down to one final leg in its last relay at Saturday’s Division 1 state finals. A second back of Farmington Hills Mercy for second place in the 4x100-yard freestyle relay, they turned to the girl they could trust to overcome that deficit.
Senior Kathryn Ackerman ran down Mercy anchor Greta Gidley in the final 25 yards to clinch a second-place finish for the Bucs and Grand Haven’s highest placing in that relay since 2002. Their 3:27.92 was a 3-second improvement over yesterday’s preliminary time, taking second place behind an impressive 3:25.31 from Ann Arbor Pioneer.
“That was exactly how we wanted to end that meet,” Ackerman said. “We were hoping to be up there, so to have that comeback was fun.”
Junior Ocean Veldhouse opened the relay with a 52.38 and senior Alonna Clark continued with a 53.36, keeping the Buccaneers in the mix with Pioneer and Mercy. Mary Violet Springer kept pace with a 53.17, but Ackerman needed every bit of her 49.01 split to come back and clinch a second-place finish.
“We knew we could all go faster, and it was so fun watching Kathryn do that,” Veldhouse said. “I’m so proud of everybody.”
The Bucs finished the day in seventh place with a total of 117 points. After Rockford finished fourth, Grand Haven edged Hudsonville as the second-best O-K Red team in the state.
“We came to play today,” Grand Haven head coach Doug Thorne said. “It was fun to be a part of this, I knew we’d be a little better today and we were. That 400 relay was all about guts, and we finished close to where I thought we’d be.”
That point total was boosted by Ackerman’s two individual titles, winning the 200-yard medley for the third straight year as well as a victory in the 100-yard backstroke. Although Gidley led after the opening moments of the medley, Ackerman edged into the lead after the backstroke and opened it in the breastroke, finishing with a 1:57.61 — breaking the pool record she set on Friday.
“In both races, they went out fast but I just had to trust myself,” Ackerman said. “I always tell myself that the 200 IM is not a 50 butterfly sprint, so I didn’t want to catch myself sprinting because I’d have been dead at the end of the race.”
In the backstroke, Ackerman battled with Pioneer junior Quoia Sam for the first half of the race before opening and holding a lead to win. Ackerman’s 54.7 was just under a second ahead of the chasing pack.
Grand Haven also picked up points from Georgia Basil in the 500 freestyle as well as Veldhouse in the 100 freestyle. Both competed in B-finals, and Basil hung in to finish second in the heat and 10th overall with a 5:05.14. Veldhouse delivered a strong second leg in the 100 to secure a third-place finish, good for 11th overall at 52.63.
The Bucs also had a pair of B-final relays that were competitive, winning the 200 medley relay by nearly a second to secure ninth overall. Their time of 1:47.26 would have placed seventh in the A-final.
In the 4x50 freestyle relay, a team of Veldhouse, Basil, Clark and Springer received strong finishes from Clark and Springer to make up ground and finish third in their heat. Their time of 1:38.36 finished 11th overall.
“Alonna is truly a utility swimmer, she can do so many different things,” Thorne said. “She’s been a huge asset these last four years, she’ll be missed.”
Despite Pioneer’s dominant performance in the 400 freestyle relay in the final event, Mercy had built a solid lead to that point and won the team championship by a half-point. All in all, the Bucs were proud of their performance after an up-and-down preliminary day.
“We wish things were a little different [yesterday],” Thorne said. “They regrouped and swam with heart and swam with a purpose. I’m ecstatic.”
