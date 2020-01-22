GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven wrestling won their match Wednesday night in dominant fashion. They defeated conference rival Hudsonville 65-14 on their Bucs Pride night.
“Hudsonville has been one of the best programs in the conference for the past few years and we’ve been on the receiving end of that score a couple times,” Grand Haven head coach Vince Gervais said. “It feels good to flip the script. We wrestled well tonight from top to bottom. So we started off strong and we finished strong. With something like Bucs pride it’s a reminder that there are more important things than wrestling. It provides a platform to showcase some other things that are important as well.”
