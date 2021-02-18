MUSKEGON — Wednesday night's home game against West Ottawa was the first of three games Grand Haven hockey will play this week, with back-to-back games to come on Friday and Saturday.
As the Buccaneers prepare for an important matchup with Mona Shores on Friday night, they'll hope senior Zach Mitchell didn't use up all his good luck early in the week.
Two Panther turnovers ended up right on his stick, and it was his pair of goals that served as the catalyst for Grand Haven's 4-2 win at Lakeshore Ice Arena.
"We needed a little bit of momentum and we got it," the senior from Spring Lake said. "We got moving and working as one unit."
Mitchell's first-period goals came on separate breakaways, the first on the penalty kill after collecting a loose puck and the second via a misplaced pass from a West Ottawa defender that slid right onto the senior's stick.
"We stuck to our game tonight," coach Keegan Ferris said. "Some of the bounces that hadn't gone our way on Saturday went our way tonight. We limited their opportunities and played some sound defense."
A Tristen Goss power-play goal in the second period proved to be the game-winner before Grand Haven senior Braden Nielsen added an insurance goal midway through the third period.
The Grand Haven penalty kill had another night of success, shutting the Panthers out on all four penalties they took.
The Panthers had all the momentum an early goal from Jake Neitzel and after penalties from Grand Haven's Gavin Cunningham and Cohen Trnka.
After stopping the first penalty of the 5-on-3, Mitchell's first goal came from good work at the blue line and good speed before firing a shot high into the net.
"That was a turning point for us," Ferris said. "I don't know if they ever got their momentum back after that."
Aiden Steele didn't have too much to do in net, saving 14 of the 16 shots he faced. The junior credited his defense for keeping the Panthers in check.
"We did a really good job in our zone," the Grand Haven goaltender said. "We were tight on their chances and did a good job blocking shots and getting in the way."
After Mitchell tied the game with 11:20 left in the first period, Grand Haven controlled the game. West Ottawa struggled to get the puck out of their own zone thanks to Buccaneer pressure, and the Laker senior scored his second goal just a little over two minutes later, sending the Bucs into a 2-1 lead after the first period.
"It's really weird that our penalty kill has been so good," Mitchell said. The Bucs have allowed just two goals on 22 penalties so far this year. "When we're on a power play, we can't seem to get much going. It's a huge boost for us, penalties happen and it's good not to give anything up off of that."
Two late penalties from West Ottawa carried over into the second period, and Grand Haven made the Panthers pay just after the intermission. A Cunningham shot from the blue line was deflected in by Goss for his fourth goal in as many games.
A quiet second period was broken up by a freak goal, as a puck bounced off the end boards out in front of net, right onto the stick of West Ottawa's Cam Dunn. With Steele out of position, Dunn tapped into the open net to give West Ottawa a lifeline.
"There's always one you want to have back, but the good thing was that it didn't hurt us," Steele said.
However, the Bucs jumped on another West Ottawa turnover to kill the game off in the third period. With seven minutes to play, Nielsen latched onto a loose puck and backhanded a shot into the net for his team-high seventh goal in four games. At one point over last weekend, Nielsen was among the state's top scorers before other teams played their games.
Now, the Bucs are sticking to the same schedule as that of their basketball-playing classmates, turning around two games in two days on Friday and Saturday. It's led to an emphasis on nutrition, sleep and other recovery methods that might be taken for granted in a regular season.
"That's the story of this season," Ferris said. "Every day we've talked about how important the recovery piece is, the yoga, all of it. We're going to be in trouble if we think too far ahead."
Puck drop against Mona Shores is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at Lakeshore, with a trip to East Kentwood set for 12:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.