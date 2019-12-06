GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A balanced attack led Grand Haven to a 32-27 victory over Traverse City Central in their season opener Friday night.
“We started four sophomores and a senior and I thought our kids played hard and they battled. That’s stuff that you don’t coach,” said Grand Haven head coach Katie Kowalczyk-Fulmer. “There are just a lot of positive things to take away from this.”
The Bucs jumped on their opponent early in the first quarter racing out to a lead. With stellar rebounding and defense Grand Haven was up 10-6 after one quarter. The two teams remained even in the second quarter as both scored six and went into halftime with Grand Haven leading 16-10.
“We tried to switch our offense up to try to get different looks. Sometimes we got those looks and sometimes we played into their hands. I think we handled their full court press well.” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said about the defensive looks her team faced.
Where Grand Haven separated themselves from TC Central was in the third quarter. Coming out of halftime the Buccaneer defense was stellar and didn’t allow a single point. Grand Haven out scored TC Central 11-0 in the third. That pushed their lead to 27-10 and despite a big fourth quarter from the Trojans, it was not enough to erase the deficit.
In the fourth quarter Grand Haven was outscored 17-5, but the Bucs still held off the Trojans and wrapped up their first win of the season.
“Caydee Constant, she was 3-5 from 3-point land and it seemed like every time we needed a bucket she hit the big triple. We got good contributions from a lot of people,” Kowalczyk fulmer said. “Molly Long had 8 [points], Morgan Gauss had 4, Alyssa Hatzel had four, Avery Keefe had four so we had balanced scoring.”
Constant led the Bucs in scoring with 9 points, she also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Long had 8 points to go along with 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Zoe Spoelman was the leading rebounder for the Bucs with 10, as well as three points and three blocks. Keefe filled up the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block. Hatzel finished the game with four points, three assists and three steals.
Grand Haven moves on to play Traverse City West Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s a starting point,” Kowalczyk-Fulmer said. “It certainly wasn’t pretty and they did a nice job at the end of taking advantage of a mismatch. We don’t have a lot of time to sit with this one, I’m going to go home and watch film to get ready for the next one.”
