Spring Lake’s 2021 state swim finals team. Front row, left to right: Spencer Cobb (11), Johnny Wachter (9), Tanner Guczwa (10), Wit Miller (11), Cayden Walker (10) Second row: Charles Brown (11), Collin Schock (12), Ethan Hare (11), Joe Westhoff (11), Sam Faber (12).
Before both teams took home top-10 finishes at last month’s state finals, a pair of solid swims at the conference swim meets for Grand Haven and Spring Lake yielded a number of all-conference honors.
In total, eight swimmers had podium finishes at the OK Red and OK Rainbow meets, which was the benchmark for selection. Not all members of the OK Blue have a swim program, which moves the Lakers into the Rainbow alongside Hamilton, Holland, Holland Christian, Mona Shores and Zeeland.
