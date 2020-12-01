Cross country was one of the few fall sports this year that looked normal to observers. Runners were not required to wear masks during races, and things felt about as normal as they could during actual competition.
That led to a year with plenty of solid performances from area runners and excellent team performances even within a modified state finals setup. Spring Lake’s boys team had plenty to be proud of with a ninth-place finish at the state finals last month as well as O-K Blue titles for the boys and girls teams.
