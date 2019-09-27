ROCKFORD - The Grand Haven football team fought hard and came up just short at Rockford. The Rams defeated Grand Haven 19-14.
The game got off to a rocky start for the Buccaneers. Connor Worthington fumbled early and the Rams got out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. After a bad snap on a punt, the Bucs surrendered a safety and the score went to 12-0.
Worthington scored the first Grand Haven touchdown on the game with a 6-yard run in the second quarter. The game went into halftime with Rockford leading 12-7.
Rockford increased their lead to 19-7 in the third quarter. The Bucs scored one last time with three minutes and 24 seconds remaining in the game, when Alex Kapala found LJ Sandoval for a touchdown. The Rams would get the ball back and run out the clock.
Grand Haven is on the road at East Kentwood next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.