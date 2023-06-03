As the end of the race neared, the question wasn’t whether or not Seth Norder would win the 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s Division 1 state finals, but rather, by how large a margin.
Norder, who placed second in the 1,600 run as a sophomore last fall, ran away from the field Saturday, winning in a time of 9 minutes, 4.68 seconds — more than 8 seconds faster than second-place Sean Byrnes of Plymouth.
Norder said the weather certainly affected his race — temperatures were hovering around 95 degrees and a fairly stiff headwind greeted runners in the front stretch of the race. The heat wreaked havoc on the runners Saturday, many of whom collapsed after the finish line. Trainers were standing by with coolers stocked with icy water and sponges to pour cold water onto the overheating runners.
Norder said that heat convinced him to skip the 1,600 and focus on the 3,200.
“Obviously, the weather wasn’t great, and I ran the 4x800 relay earlier in the day, so I decided to put all my eggs into the 3,200 and see if I could come away with the win,” Norder said.
After Ottawa Hills’ Benne Anderson scratched from the 3,200 to focus on the 1,600 run, Norder was the top-seeded runner in the 3,200, and he ran like it, taking a solid lead early and never letting up.
“I formed a gap at about four laps, and my goal was to just hold a 50-60 meter lead,” Norder said. “It’s so hot out, I didn’t want to push it and exhaust myself to the point where I wound’t be able to finish the race.
“I thought I’d be challenged more today, but I expected to win it, and it was a great feeling.”
Norder teamed up with fellow Buccaneers Nolan Clark, Ben Eisnor and Logan Vining to place second in the 4x800 relay earlier Saturday. Their time of 7:46.75 was a school record, but well behind the state champions from Northville, who pulled away from the field with a time of 7:35.32.
There was a several-hour break between the opening relay and the 3,200 run. Norder said he went to Jimmy John's for some food, then hit a few other air conditioned spots to keep cool.
“I just tried to stay out of the heat. Anywhere that was cool, I was there,” Norder said. “Then I came out about an hour before the race and started warming up.”
In the 3,200 run, Norder and Clark came in with aspirations of finishing 1-2, and the pair held the top two spots after three laps, but then Clark succumbed to the weather. He began to fade and eventually withdrew from the race.
It was a disappointing finish for the senior, who has committed to run at the University of Michigan next year. There he’ll be a rival of Norder, who will continue his running career at Michigan State University.
“I really liked the coaches and the team, plus both my parents went to Michigan State, and I grew up a die-hard Michigan State fan,” Norder said. “It just felt like home.”
Other Buccaneer results
Grand Haven’s boys finished in 13th place overall at the state meet; St. Joseph placed first, ahead of Clinton Township Chippewa Valley and Rockford.
The Buccaneer girls placed 30th; Oak Park was first, followed by Detroit Renaissance and Ann Arbor Pioneer.
Sophomore Valerie Beeck earned a spot on the podium in the 800 placing fifth at 2:13.61. Teammate Addison Smith was 21st at 2:22.92.
Grand Haven freshman Nadia Prieditis had a strong finish int he 300 hurdles, placing 10th with a personal-best time of 46.34 seconds. Eden Smith was 15th in the 400 with a time of 59.82.
The Bucs’ girls 4x800 relay team of Addison Smith, Eleanor Mitchell, Payton Hosley and Beeck placed seventh with a school-record time of 9:18.93.
