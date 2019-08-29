GRAND HAVEN – Owen Krizan’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown just a minute into the third quarter kicked Grand Haven’s 2019 season into gear on Friday night, as a solid performance on both sides of the ball carried the Bucs to a 24-0 victory over Reeths-Puffer.
The Rockets struggled to run on a dominant defensive front, with Grand Haven’s Connor Worthington and Austin Broemer aggressive and disruptive throughout. Reeths-Puffer managed just 178 yards of total offense, with just 10 on the ground. Aidan Cooper led the Buccaneer defense in tackles with eight, with Braydon Franz and Will McWatters next-best with seven apiece.
“Our defense played really well,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said. “We knew we’d have a little trouble out there in space matching up, but we feel like we rallied really well to the ball. If we had a missed tackle, our guys would be right there.”
Reeths-Puffer rarely crossed midfield in the second half, as Rocket quarterback Evan Moskwa had a feisty Buccaneer pass rush in his face throughout the night. Meanwhile, Grand Haven quarterback Alex Kapala was more than happy to hand off to Krizan and Worthington and pick up first downs on the ground.
Neither offense got much of anything going in the second half until a delay of an hour and 20 minutes early in the fourth quarter. Picking back up on the R-P 30-yard line, Worthington carried twice before Krizan iced the game with a 12-yard touchdown run around the left side to make it 24-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
“Everybody on this team has changed their mindset from last year,” Krizan said. “They’re fired up and we’re going to change the culture around here.”
By the time the Reeths-Puffer offense got things going, it was a bit too late despite a strong run by wide receiver Daven Fox. After catching a screen pass on the right, the senior broke a pair of tackles before reversing field. By the time a pair of Buccaneer defenders brought him down, it was a 54-yard gain – the longest play of the game by either team.
However, the Bucs defense held strong in their own red zone, stopping the Rockets on fourth down to preserve their shutout before the end of the game.
Grand Haven’s first drive of the game started strongly enough, with Krizan taking the first two carries of the game for first downs, the second around the right side for 24 yards to put the Bucs in Rocket territory. On 2nd-and-14, Kapala’s pass to the right side was over the head of Braydon Franz and ended up in the hands of Fox, cutting out any chance of points on a promising opening drive.
Reeths-Puffer wasn’t as explosive in their first drive, relying on a long run 3rd-and-17 run from Moskwa to convert after a pair of runs were stopped by the Bucs early in the drive. After a pair of Buccaneer penalties, the Rockets made it across midfield to the Grand Haven 35 before being stopped on 4th-and-2.
“We wanted to get the crowd into it,” Krizan said. “That was a big boost, and that play was a big help with that.”
Krizan dealt with an early injury to his right wrist but was no worse for wear by the end of the game, carrying eight times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Worthington added a couple of physical runs, carrying eight times for 72 yards.
The teams traded punts – not advisable with the strong winds in play – to close the first quarter before a short punt left the Bucs with a short field. From there, Grand Haven mixed in carries from Worthington and Ellis to slowly move the ball against a game Rocket defense. Reeths-Puffer hung in at times defensively, with sophomore defensive lineman Marco Fields the best of the Rocket bunch defensively.
Cooper made a crucial grab from the tight end spot on third down to extend the drive before Ellis was tripped up near the goal line. Kapala’s sneak from the 1-yard line broke the deadlock with 7 minutes to play in the half. After a missed extra point, the first points of the game were finally on the board.
The Buccaneer defense turned up the intensity from there. Ellis came up from his linebacker spot for a key sack on second down, forcing Reeths-Puffer back into their own territory.
With 1:30 remaining in the half, a snap went over the head of Rocket punter Corey Browne, where it was recovered by the Bucs around the Rocket 35-yard line. Trying to navigate both the Rocket defense and the clock, Kapala carried for a first down before stopping the clock. After a pair of Krizan runs, Teague Wilson ended the half with a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 9-0 at halftime.
Kapala didn’t have to throw much but was fairly accurate when called upon. There were also heavy features in the ground game for Ellis (six carries for 33 yards) and junior Tanner Williams.
“We’ve gotta improve on penalties and communication,” Nelson said. “It’s inexcusable and we’ll get it fixed. I liked that we were able to come out with a victory and I know we can still get a whole lot better.”
