Grand Haven skiing started their season on the right foot last Thursday, with a pair of individual race wins at Cannonsburg.
Thanks to a slalom victory from Kate Kendall, the girls team won both disciplines in their first competitive runs of 2021. The Buccaneers took five of the top seven places in slalom and six of the top nine in the giant slalom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.