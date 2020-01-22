GRAND HAVEN TWP. — After a three-game losing streak, it wasn’t pretty for Grand Haven in their victory over a Grandville team that is winless in conference play.
There’s a good chance they don’t care.
Owen Ross led the way for the Buccaneers with 14 points as they won 50-40. Freshman Harrison Sorelle added 13 for Grand Haven, who won its first O-K Red game of the season.
“It was our guys and their toughness on the glass,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “The first quarter was rough shooting, but even when we were missing shots we got more opportunities. At some point, you’re going to capitalize.”
Once the Bucs took the lead on a Sorelle 3-pointer a minute into the second quarter, they held it the rest of the way. Their 22-2 run at the start of the second quarter gave them a double-digit lead that they pretty much held for the duration. Sorelle had eight points in that stretch, hitting a 3-pointer before stealing and making a layup while being fouled.
“This was a great step forward for Harrison,” Immink said. “He made a lot of big plays, a couple of timely steals. He was a key part to that run in the second quarter.”
“We were just trying to find a spark,” Grand Haven senior Adam Strom said. “When we get momentum, we play so much better. The student section got involved and we just rode that out.”
Grandville had scored the game’s first nine points as the Bucs struggled to make shots against an active zone defense. Once Landon VanBeek made a layup to open scoring for Grand Haven, the floodgates were open from there. They outscored the Bulldogs 22-8 in the quarter to grab a 28-17 halftime lead.
“We had a great second quarter, getting out in transition and making shots,” Immink said. “We looked more like the team we can be.”
It was a cleaner night for the Bucs in terms of taking care of the basketball. After 22 turnovers on Friday against Rockford, Grand Haven had no such total against the Bulldogs. Instead, a focus on rebounding and toughness enabled the Bucs to break their duck in conference play.
“We knew we needed to rebound,” Grand Haven sophomore Bashir Neely said. “We were letting other teams rebound on us. That’s what we were focused on.”
The lead was as low as six after Grandville’s Brayden Gable made a layup with 1:40 left, but Neely drove for a layup to push the lead back out to 46-38. Free throws from Strom and Sorelle settled the game. That was after Ross made a highlight-reel play to keep the Bucs ahead midway through the quarter. After missing a shot, his mid-air pass to Sorelle kept the ball in-bounds for the freshman to make an open layup.
“We just simplified everything in practice,” Strom said. “Hopefully that will transfer to the other games. It definitely did tonight.”
Strom added eight points for the Bucs, who moved to 7-3 on the season. They’ll travel to Caledonia on Friday evening. For one night, it was a chance to savor a vital win.
“It was big,” Immink said. “Part of the struggle might have been people wondering if we could snap out of it. I credit our guys for persevering. We played a little tougher tonight than in the last couple weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.