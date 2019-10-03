GRAND HAVEN – Two of the state's top Division 1 swim teams met in the pool on Thursday night as Grand Haven hosted Rockford. The matchup was as exciting as could be expected, with a handful of relays being decided by less than a second. By the end of the night, Rockford ended up winning the meet by a score of 186-129.
However, one of the best moments from the night came after everyone was out of the pool. As is tradition, Grand Haven head coach Doug Thorne honored each of the Bucs' seven seniors and was able to relate stories about each of the girls on their final race at home.
"It started years ago," Thorne said. "I started it when I coached in South Haven. Pretty much everyone does their Senior Night a little different, but I've liked to do it afterwards and try to do it a little more personally. I just want the kids and parents to know how hard they've worked, it seems like a nice way to do it."
One of those seniors was Kathryn Ackerman, who was able to claim a pair of records on her final night of racing at home. In the 200-yard freestyle, her time of 1:50.08 was a new school record while her 57-second time in the 100-yard butterfly was a new pool and varsity record.
Elsewhere, there was a win for Grand Haven from Georgia Basil in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.27). The Bucs also secured second-place finishes in the 50-yard free (Ocean Veldhouse's 24.8), 100-yard free (Veldhouse's 53.97), the 200-yard medley (Alonna Clark, 2:13.05) and in diving, as Kirsten Dykstra finished two points behind Rockford's Ava Laufersky. Grand Haven's Ellyn Skodack also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.36.
Despite the Rams claiming the meet thanks in large part to narrow wins in a handful of races, the Bucs weren't too unhappy with their performance.
"They have a lot of fast girls," Ackerman said. "Most of them are friends outside of the pool, we've been swimming with them for years so it was really fun."
Ackerman and Clark were among the seniors honored, each of which Thorne had plenty of compliments for in relation to their impact on the Bucs' swimming program.
"It was very emotional," Clark said. "Especially because those are the girls I've been swimming with for 10 years. They're my best friends and I can't imagine not swimming with them."
"It's crazy," Ackerman said. "I remember being a freshman and it's gone by so fast. I'm excited about what's to come, but it's hard to get over this part."
