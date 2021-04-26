GRAND HAVEN TWP. — After letting the opener of Saturday’s morning doubleheader get away from them, it was Grand Haven’s bats and bullpen that earned them a split against Montague.
After some defensive struggles that coach Mike Hansen considered ‘ugly’ in the middle innings of the first game – a 10-4 loss – the Buccaneer defense settled down for just one error in Game 2. Four scoreless innings from the bullpen earned a split in a 6-4 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.