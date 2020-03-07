Grand Haven sophomore Justin Strait made a deep run into Saturday's Division 1 individual state bowling finals, losing in the semifinals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.
After qualifying in seventh place after six games, the bracket moved to a two-game, match-play format based on total score. Strait won two matches to advance to the semifinals, where he lost to eventual state champion Izzac Goergen of Midland.
