GRAND HAVEN TWP. — 20 points for senior Owen Ross led Grand Haven past Spring Lake, 59-45 on Friday night. The win pushed the Buccaneers to 3-0 in the early season.
With a recent history of tight games between the teams, the opening moments seemed to follow the script. Grand Haven's Adam Strom and Spring Lake's Kaden George hit dueling 3-pointers to open the game, and both teams were hot from outside as the first quarter ended tied at 15.
Defense gave the Bucs momentum the rest of the way. After the Bucs scored the first six points of the second quarter, they took advantage on both ends, scoring six straight points including a steal and fast-break layup from Ross in the final moments of the half. The Lakers would manage just seven points in the quarter to go into halftime down 35-22.
The lead was down to nine towards the end of the third quarter thanks to a George layup, but Ross took matters into his own hands down the stretch. The senior scored 10 fourth-quarter points as part of his game-high total.
George led the Lakers with 10 points, while Sam Sheridan and Cayden Ball each added seven and Lucas Lyyski chipped in six with 15 rebounds. Drew Sinke had 13 points for the Bucs, while Strom added nine.
The night also served as Grand Haven's Bucs' Pride night for both basketball teams, as players honored people in their lives affected by cancer. Both teams will participate in next weekend's Lakeshore Cup at Grand Haven.
Girls: The Grand Haven girls got off to a strong start and didn't let up on the Lakers, picking up a 46-26 victory. Jolee Houle came off the bench to score 10 points in her season debut, while sophomore Caydee Constant added eight. A balanced scoring effort helped the Bucs, as 10 different players ended up on the scoresheet.
A half-court trap defense from the Bucs forced Spring Lake into turnovers, as Grand Haven finished the night with 13 steals. Easy baskets on the fast break had the Bucs up 17-3 after the opening quarter, and Grand Haven played with confidence the whole night.
Houle had been sidelined to start the year with a tendon injury, but checked in midway through the first quarter. After missing her first three attempts, she scored the final five points of the opening quarter and directed the offense in the first half.
Both teams couldn't convert a handful of chances in the second quarter, and the teams went into halftime with the Bucs ahead 28-6.
Abbi Perkins scored three straight Spring Lake baskets as part of a second-half improvement, but Houle's 3-pointer with 2:50 to play in the third pushed the lead back to 19 and the game out of reach.
A strong fourth quarter from Spring Lake did make for better optics after trailing by as much as 25, but a pair of fourth-quarter baskets from Jalen Greene were the cherry on top of the Bucs' night.
Perkins led Spring Lake with 12 points, while sophomore Meah Bajt added five points. The loss moves Spring Lake to 1-4, while Grand Haven moves to 3-1.
This post will be further updated with quotes, as well as a separate story for each game.
