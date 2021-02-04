Grand Haven bowling traveled to Spectrum Lanes in Grand Rapids to take on East Kentwood on Wednesday afternoon, with both teams successful.
The boys came alive out of the gate, starting with strikes in the first seven frames en route to a 258 in the first team Baker game, followed by a 215, winning both games. E. Kentwood had Baker games of 175 and 177 respectively.
