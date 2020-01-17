GRAND HAVEN TWP. — With one event left in the night, Grand Haven boys swim and dive already had their O-K Red opener against Grandville locked up. Three legs into the 4x100-yard freestyle relay, the Bulldogs held a one-second lead over both of Grand Haven's best relay teams.
Miles Evink had other ideas.
His 51.64-second anchor leg pulled the Buccaneer B-relay team to a victory in the final event of the night as the Bucs won 174-138. Two meet wins in a week had head coach Doug Thorne in good spirits.
"That was just gutsy," Thorne said of Evink's anchor leg. "He's a fighter, he likes to race. He comes in every day and works his butt off. It shows that if you work hard, good things will happen to those that do."
The meet also served as swimming's Bucs' Pride night, as team members lined up before the meet to honor people in their lives affected by cancer.
"Tonight was a lot of fun," Thorne said. "You knew the emotion level was going to be high heading into the first events. This was the first time since before Christmas break that we loaded kids up into their best events. We were very fresh today and it showed."Grand Haven led the meet wire-to-wire after winning the opening event of the night, and the Bucs received another state-qualifying time, as Carter Brown's 100-yard backstroke time placed him just under the cutoff.
"He got it out of the way and it was a great swim," Thorne said. "We're very, very pleased."
Michael MacDonald and Brown followed that up with comfortable wins in the 200 free and 200 medley. Michael's brother Thomas was narrowly beaten by Grandville's Noah Kelly in the 50 free, as Kelly out-touched MacDonald with a 22.74, just ahead of MacDonald's 22.95.
Freshman Jared Tithof and senior Carter Jones-Hirr finished third and fourth in the diving competition behind a pair of Grandville divers, and both Jack Timmer and Alec Korecki finished in the top three of the 100 butterfly.
Timmer's 1:00.56 was one-hundredth of a second ahead of Korecki as Grandville's Hunter Koster won the race.
Michael MacDonald and Nick Wilson both occupied top-three places in the 100 free, MacDonald winning in a 48.94 and Wilson ending third with a 52.37.
Sam Timmer's 500 freestyle time of 5:39.53 was good for second place before the team of Evink, Wilson and the MacDonald brothers cruised to a 4x50 freestyle relay win. Their 1:32.38 won the race by just over two seconds.
Brown's 55.22 in the 100 back was not something he or Thorne saw coming, but was a welcome sight during a night filled with energy from the occasion as well as the stress of a week of exams at school.
"It's a hard part of the year," Brown said. "We've been doing lots of yards in practice and to finally have a meet like this, it lets us show off that work a little. I'm really excited, this is earlier than I got it last year and now it's out of the way."
With the meet already decided in Grand Haven's favor, the final two events of the night could have passed along without much incident. Instead, they were the most dramatic events of the night.
Kelly and Thomas MacDonald battled for the duration of their 100 breaststroke heat. MacDonald led by .18 seconds after 50 yards, but the two were deadlocked after the final turn. As the two touched the final wall, both looked immediately to the results board across the pool. They had finished in a dead heat – both finishing in 1:04.12 to share the race win.
That ended up being the prelude to Evink's comeback in the relay.
"I saw Jack [Timmer] in the other lane, he was a little bit ahead of us, and I said today was the day," Evink said. "We just used all the energy and training to make it happen. We've been working hard and bonding together as a team and that showed today."
The Bucs are off until next Thursday, Jan. 23 when they head to Rockford. That meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
