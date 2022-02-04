GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Normally, a swim team is limping at this point in the season, as the training ramps up to its toughest point.
This week, Grand Haven has been limping towards the finish due to illness instead of tired legs. They were missing double-digit swimmers from their roster during Thursday night’s home meet with Jenison, so it came as a welcome surprise that they were able to top the Wildcats 171-143.
It was the Buccaneers’ depth that pulled them over the finish line from a team standpoint, even as Jenison usually had the top individual finisher in a handful of events.
“Tonight was really about finding a way to win,” coach Doug Thorne said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who were sick and unable to go tonight, so I’m really, really happy for the guys who are here.”
Just before their toughest practices of the year, Thursday turned into a chance for a handful of swimmers to test themselves in unusual positions and events. The most impressive swim of the night may have come from Ryan Brown, who matched Jenison’s Travis McKellar for 450 yards before pulling away to win the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 18.08 seconds.
“That’s not a race you do because you think it’s fun,” Brown said. “I do like it better than a 200 (medley), that’s for sure.”
The two were neck-and-neck for nearly the whole race, fairly unusual for the longest race on the high-school calendar.
“I was just trying to keep pace,” Brown said. “I kind of forgot the people that were supposed to keep me on pace, so I’m glad it worked out.”
Brown also joined in on the winning 200 free relay team alongside Gabe Hamm, Tracen Johnson and Zander White, who finished in 1:37.52. It was the Bucs’ lone relay win on the night. White had the other individual race win of the night for the Bucs, out-touching Sam Albrecht in the 50 free with a 22.76, victory by two-tenths of a second.
“It didn’t change too much outside of our lineups,” Thorne said of the absences. “The hope is just that having to miss out for that many days, it doesn’t take too much out of them. It’d be a bummer if they lose all that work from the past few months.”
Elsewhere, it was second and third-place finishes that got the job done for the Bucs. Keeping focus for dual meets may move to the back of the mind with the postseason looming, but results like Thursday’s will provide plenty of positive momentum.
The closest races came in the freestyle events, where Evan Kasbohm was close to victories at 100 and 200 yards. Kelly was just over a second back in the butterfly, where he finished in 56.56.
Not until the end of the month will the Bucs get a chance to match up with the rest of their conference at their fastest, when they travel to the OK Red meet at East Kentwood on Feb. 24-25. Next Thursday’s meet against West Ottawa will serve as senior night for the Bucs, smack dab in the middle of the toughest training week of the season.
“Everyone’s come into practice and done a really good job,” Brown said. “I’ve been really impressed by all the hard work we’ve done.”
The hope is that everyone will be a little healthier by that point.
