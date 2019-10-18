GRAND HAVEN – Grand Haven football inched closer to a possible playoff berth on Friday night by defeating Holland West Ottawa 49-14.
The Bucs managed 415 yards rushing on the night, getting 100-yard nights from Owen Krizan, Grant Ellis and Connor Worthington. The trio combined for 4 touchdowns, while Austin Broemer added a pair of short-range scores.
Their first possession was capped by a 61-yard Krizan TD on a run to the right side, and despite good Panther field position the Bucs forced a fumble on fourth down to turn the ball over.
A long drive finished in a 2-yard Broemer touchdown after a 16-yard catch by Wyatt Tucker moved Grand Haven past midfield. One play into the second quarter, the Bucs led by 14.
After a three-and-out, the Panthers tried a fake punt, but the pass was intercepted by Will McWatters and returned to the West Ottawa 12. The next play, Worthington took a toss to the right side in for his first touchdown of the night.
West Ottawa sophomore George Dalman answered with a 57-yard touchdown run of his own, cutting the Grand Haven lead to 21-7 with 9:40 remaining in the first half.
Ellis countered for the Bucs, scoring from 34 yards out midway through the second quarter to give Grand Haven another 3-touchdown lead.
After a missed field goal before the half, the Bucs led 28-7 midway through the game. Worthington then made an instant impact to start the second half, running a fumble in from 29 yards out to seal the result.
Krizan scored from 40 yards out midway through the third quarter, and a long Ellis run set up Broemer to score from 3 yards out.
West Ottawa's Jacob Zimmer threw a 12-yard touchdown to Blake Bosma with 57 seconds left, and the game finished 49-14.
The Bucs outgained West Ottawa 436-317, and went 6-of-9 on third downs. They'll face winless Grand Rapids Union next week with a chance to finish 5-4. A win would not guarantee a playoff berth, but results elsewhere could give the Bucs a shot at postseason play.
This story will be updated shortly with quotes.
